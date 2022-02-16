Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 16 February 2022
Advertisement

Pep Guardiola demands more from Manchester City despite ‘perfect result’

Bernardo Silva scored twice in a star performance as City beat Sporting Lisbon 5-0.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 8:22 AM
1 hour ago 663 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5684394
Pep Guardiola on the line last night.
Image: PA
Pep Guardiola on the line last night.
Pep Guardiola on the line last night.
Image: PA

PEP GUARDIOLA HAILED a “dream” result after Manchester City thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0 but claimed they need to play better.

City all but secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they ran riot in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Jose Arvelade Stadium on Tuesday.

Yet in a warning to the rest of the competition, manager Guardiola demanded more of his players after the game, admitting he was far happier with the scoreline than the performance.

Guardiola said: “I am absolutely more than delighted. We know how difficult it is. We were so clinical – when we arrived at their box we scored a goal.

“We defended well and got an incredible result but we have a duty as a manager and team to analyse how we performed, not just the result.

“We have to take care of the ball better. One of the rules I have is when you have the ball try to pass to someone in the same T-shirt. Today we lost the ball many times.

“The difference was that we were so clinical. Then it is difficult for the opponents and we have confidence. It is a dream, a perfect result, so good for the second leg but we can do better.”

Former Benfica player Bernardo Silva scored twice for City on a happy return to his home city, including a stunning half-volley to make the score 2-0.

“He scored one of the best goals I’ve seen for the technique, for everything,” said Guardiola. “Hopefully it can give him even more confidence.

“He’s in his home town, he loves his home country. He was a Benfica player and supporter so it’s special for him.”

City’s other goals came from Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim admitted City had been too strong.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

He said: “We knew it would be a difficult game, they are probably the best team in the world.

“We tried but every time they got to our box they scored. They are a great team and they killed us every time they got to our box.

“After the third goal it became suffering, it was no longer football. They have more years’ experience and a better coach and they have played more minutes than us.

“We couldn’t find a solution. We were powerless and I have to apologise to my players.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie