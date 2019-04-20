This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 20 April, 2019
Foden nets first league goal as Spurs fail to dent champions' title defence

Manchester City edged closer to the Premier League title as they avenged their European exit to Tottenham.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 2:37 PM
4 minutes ago 242 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4600794
Manchester City celebrate
Manchester City celebrate
Manchester City celebrate

PHIL FODEN SCORED his first Premier League goal as Manchester City beat Tottenham 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium to bounce back from Champions League heartbreak and move a step closer to retaining their domestic crown.

Spurs ended City’s European adventure on Wednesday despite losing 4-3 in a controversial and thrilling encounter at the Etihad, but they were unable to dent the champions’ title defence as Pep Guardiola’s men clinched a measure of revenge.

An entertaining first period saw just the one goal despite several opportunities at both ends, with Foden – making only his second top-flight start – opening his Premier League account in the fifth minute, though City did lose Kevin De Bruyne to injury.

Spurs were aggrieved to not be awarded a second-half penalty and that ultimately proved crucial as City held on to the slender victory, taking them back above Liverpool to the Premier League’s summit ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Manchester United.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Phil Foden scored the winner for City this afternoon. Source: Mike Egerton

Although Spurs started by going close through Son Heung-min, City took an early lead as they did in midweek, Foden nodding in after Sergio Aguero headed a Bernardo Silva delivery back across goal.

Spurs responded well as Christian Eriksen tested Ederson and Aymeric Laporte had to make a last-ditch tackle to deny Son, but City looked purposeful in attack and should have won a penalty when Jan Vertonghen sent Silva tumbling in the 20th minute.

City continued to grow as the first half progressed, though they lost De Bruyne to what appeared to be a knee injury just before the break, handing Spurs a boost.

Proceedings were tighter after the interval, though City could count themselves lucky to not concede a spot-kick – Kyle Walker seemingly handling the ball in the box after a Dele Alli flick.

Raheem Sterling should have wrapped things up with 19 minutes to go when directing Leroy Sane’s cross goalwards, but Paulo Gazzaniga somehow kept it out with his right foot.

That ushered in an anxious end for City, with Ederson forced to thwart Lucas Moura, but the hosts dug deep to secure a crucial victory.

De Bruyne worry

City may have to cope without Kevin de Bruyne in their chase for the title after the Belgian limped off in the first-half of Saturday’s game.

De Bruyne was outstanding as City beat Spurs 4-3 in the Champions League on Wednesday with a hat-trick of assists.

However, City’s player of the year last season has been beset by injury problems all campaign.

Twice De Bruyne has come back from lengthy spells on the sidelins with knee ligament injuries suffered in August and November.

City still have five more games to come this season, four in the league plus the FA Cup final against Watford.

Should Pep Guardiola’s men see off Spurs and win all five, they will claim an unprecedented domestic treble in English football.

