Manchester City avoid transfer ban for breaching Fifa regulations around signing minors

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE avoided a transfer ban after Fifa found the Premier League club guilty of falling foul of regulations regarding the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

Source: Martin Rickett

Instead, football’s governing body has fined the Qatari-owned side 370,000 Swiss Francs (€340,000), which may come as a surprise to some after Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea were banned from signing new players as punishment for similar offences.

City have no such complications to deal with, however, with a statement on Fifa’s official website stating: “The Fifa Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned English club Manchester City FC for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

“Manchester City FC was found to have breached, amongst others, article 19 of the Fifa Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

The Disciplinary Committee took into account the fact that Manchester City FC accepted its responsibility and sanctioned the club with a fine of CHF 370,000.

“The protection of minors is a key element in Fifa’s overall regulatory framework relating to the transfer of players, and the effective enforcement of these rules is paramount, as has also been confirmed on various occasions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“The decision issued by the Disciplinary Committee was notified today.”

