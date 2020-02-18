This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 18 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gary Neville backs Manchester City to win appeal against ‘hopeless’ Uefa

City were given a two-year ban from Uefa club competitions on Friday.

By Press Association Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 10:21 AM
10 minutes ago 225 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5011355
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

GARY NEVILLE BELIEVES Manchester City will win their appeal against Uefa’s decision to ban the club from the Champions League and labelled the governing body “a hopeless organisation”.

City were fined 30million euros (£24.9million) and given a two-year ban from Uefa club competitions on Friday after an investigation into accounts submitted by the club between 2012 and 2016.

The Premier League champions have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against their punishment for “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play rules.

Neville, a former Manchester United defender and joint-owner of Salford, told Sky Sports: “If owners sign up to contracts or allow contracts to be signed under their ownership, they should have money in place to fulfil those contracts and I think Man City’s owners have got that.

“I think City will beat Uefa. Uefa, I have no faith in them whatsoever. I think essentially they are a hopeless organisation who will just apply what would be erratic disciplinary sanctions for different things and I think City will beat them in the courts.

“I think it will get stuck in the courts for some time, but I think City will win in the end.”

Jamie Carragher, a fellow pundit on Monday Night Football, questioned the timing of the decision by Uefa.

Pep Guardiola’s side face Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie in the tournament later this month.

The former Liverpool defender said: “I can’t believe they are in the competition now. What would happen if City win this competition this season?

“They are the favourites for it, one of the best teams in Europe and it would make a mockery of the competition.

“Uefa will be desperate for Man City to get beat by Real Madrid, absolutely desperate. Can you imagine people from Uefa having to give the cup in Istanbul to a Man City player.

“The first question Pep would get asked after the game is it a fake win? They will be asked questions about the merits of the club and competition. They are in the competition now and if they win it, it will almost be tainted.

“It is the biggest thing any club team can win, but the things that will be thrown at Pep Guardiola five minutes later in a press conference and at his players will be should they be in the competition?

“I think for Uefa, they should have either took Man City out of the competition right now or left this decision until the end of the season.”

Ex-United captain Roy Keane believes it could motivate Guardiola’s side and also suggested they will not lose a plethora of players in the wake of the news, if any appeal was to fail.

“This year it might make them more determined to try and win,” said Keane.

“We have to remind ourselves Man City have never been in a final. There is no guarantee they will win over the next one or two years.

“It is obviously very damaging for the club in terms of their brand and the financial side of it and attracting the best players.

“I still think for City, there are challenges still out there in terms of winning the title and when you have got Pep Guardiola at your club, you will still attract very good players.”

Related Reads

18.02.20 'Maguire should have been sent off' - Lampard
17.02.20 Solskjaer won't discuss Raiola's comments with Pogba
17.02.20 Man United ride their luck in Chelsea win

Uefa declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie