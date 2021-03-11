Man City cruise into Women's Champions League quarters at expense of Quinn and Fiorentina

ENGLAND STRIKER ELLEN White and United States World Cup winner Sam Mewis both scored twice as Manchester City beat Fiorentina 5-0 in Italy on Thursday to cruise into the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals 8-0 on aggregate.
Republic of Ireland international Louise Quinn played the full game on another chastening European afternoon for the Italians, while Megan Campbell remains an injury absentee for Women’s Super League title-chasing City.
Leading 3-0 after the first leg of their last-16 tie, the English side were 3-0 ahead by half-time in the return in Florence, with captain White scoring twice either side of a penalty by Scotland’s Caroline Weir.
Mewis, 28, replaced Weir at half-time and added further goals, on the hour and then again on 79 minutes.
City, who are second in their domestic league behind Chelsea, join the London club in Friday’s draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals.
Chelsea knocked out Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, while holders Lyon were among the other clubs to ease through.
One last-16 tie is still to be completed, with Paris Saint-Germain taking a 5-0 first-leg lead to the Czech Republic, where they will face Sparta Prague next Wednesday.
