BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

Man City book FA Cup quarter-final spot after record-setting 15th straight win

Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were on target in their win over Swansea.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 8:17 PM
26 minutes ago 677 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5351253
Raheem Sterling wheels away after scoring for Man City.
Image: PA
Raheem Sterling wheels away after scoring for Man City.
Raheem Sterling wheels away after scoring for Man City.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY MOVED into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a record-breaking 3-1 win at Swansea.

Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were on target to help Pep Guardiola’s side to a 15th consecutive victory before Morgan Whittaker grabbed a Swansea consolation 13 minutes from time.

Manchester City’s success took them past the previous record of 14 wins by English top-flight clubs in all competitions, jointly held by the Preston side of 1891-92 and Arsenal in 1987.

These two sides met at the quarter-final stage two years ago when the visitors won a controversial Liberty Stadium tie 3-2 en route to lifting the cup.

After levelling through a contentious penalty, Sergio Aguero scored a late winner despite replays indicating he was offside and with VAR not in operation.

Both Aguero, who was back in Manchester building up his fitness after testing positive for coronavirus, and VAR were absent this time as Guardiola made seven changes from the side that won 4-1 at Liverpool on Sunday.

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen started behind an entire new back-four unit, with Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and skipper Sterling the only survivors of the Anfield victory.

Swansea, riding high in the Championship and eyeing a return to the Premier League, gave a first start to United States striker Jordan Morris following his January loan arrival from MLS side Seattle Sounders.

Morris had few chances to show his impressive pace in a first half which the visitors dominated and had chances to take the lead before it arrived from an unlikely source in the shape of Walker.

Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman saved early efforts from Jesus and Gundogan as the pressure was cranked up.

Jesus and Aymeric Laporte then failed to find the target from gilt-edged openings and Ferran Torres brought two more stops from Woodman.

But the charmed life that Swansea’s goal had been leading was finally over after 30 minutes.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Walker’s cross was aimed towards forwards in the middle, but neither Torres nor Jesus could apply a touch and the ball evaded everyone to nestle in the far corner of Woodman’s net for only the fifth goal of the England defender’s City career.

Swansea responded well to falling behind and Connor Roberts sent over a cross which Jay Fulton headed narrowly wide.

Yan Dhanda’s chip also set up Jamal Lowe for a near-post effort which was blocked by Eric Garcia.

But Swansea hope was extinguished in brutal fashion immediately after the break.

Rodri split the Swansea defence within two minutes of the restart and Sterling swept home his 12th goal of the season.

Three minutes later Jesus rifled home to make it four goals in as many starts, his best run since scoring in seven straight starts between April and October 2019.

City had further chances to extend their lead, but the flow of the contest was interrupted by a raft of substitutions with Guardiola and Swansea’s Steve Cooper turning their thoughts to weekend league action.

There was a scare for Guardiola as Rodri limped off and a Swansea consolation when Whittaker claimed his first goal following his deadline day arrival from Derby.

Whittaker controlled Ryan Manning’s cross and fired past Steffen as the visitors conceded for only the fifth time in their 15-game winning streak.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie