Joy for Irish international Campbell as Manchseter City retain FA Cup crown

MANCHESTER CITY RETAINED their Women’s FA Cup title — and made it three successes in four years — after a 3-1 extra-time win over a battling Everton side at Wembley this afternoon.

Manchester City celebrate with the trophy. Source: PA

The Sky Blues came out on top in the 50th Women’s FA Cup final, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Ireland defender Megan Campbell involved in the set-up.

Although not in the matchday squad as she nears her comeback from another devastating long-term injury, Drogheda native Campbell watched on at the iconic London venue as her side left it late to triumph once again in the showpiece.

Goals in the second half of extra-time from substitutes Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie secured the victory for Gareth Taylor’s outfit in his first season in charge. Before Taylor took the reins ahead of the 2020/21 Women’s Super League [WSL] season, former Ireland international Alan Mahon was the caretaker boss.

There has been further Irish influence at the club in recent times through Tyler Toland, though the Donegal teenager recently departed for Glasgow City on a season-long loan deal.

Campbell warming up before kick-off during the Women's Community Shield at Wembley in August. She was named on the bench that day. Source: PA

USA World Cup star Sam Mewis opened City’s account at Wembley, before Frenchwoman Valerie Gauvin forced another 30 minutes. But Everton were beaten in the extra period, despite an impressive display from goalkeeper Sandy MacIver.

Campbell signed a new deal at City in June, insisting, ‘You haven’t seen the best of me yet’ having been at the club since February 2016.

The 27-year-old long-throw specialist has endured a torrid time with injury through the years, and has been a long-term absentee from Vera Pauw’s squad as a result.

- with reporting from Press Association.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!