'You haven't seen the best of me yet' - Man City hand Ireland defender Campbell new one-year deal

THERE WAS SOME welcome news for Megan Campbell today as it was announced that the Ireland international has agreed a new one-year deal at Manchester City.

The Drogheda native has been at City since February 2016 — having joined the WSL club after a stint in US college football with Florida State University.

She won the domestic treble in her first full season in England but the full-back missed the majority of the following campaign after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

It has been a hugely frustrating period for Campbell as she is currently sidelined with a foot problem, so the contract extension will undoubtedly be a boost.

Reacting to it, the 26-year-old says she believes her best is yet to come.

“I’m really pleased to have signed a new contract, especially knowing I’m unfortunately injured at the minute,” Campbell told the club’s website.

“When you’re injured, it’s always a difficult situation when you’re coming to the end of your contract and you’ve picked up an injury or a niggle but I’m glad City have given their full backing and support behind me to get back fit.

“To have that faith from the club is a nice gesture and I’m looking forward to getting back fit and playing again.

I don’t think anyone has seen the best of me yet – I don’t think I’ve seen it from myself as a footballer. There were glimpses at the end of 2017 in the Spring Series and the FA Cup Final where I got to show what I’m about.”

Last Friday it was announced that the WSL season would not restart, and Chelsea were awarded the title ahead of Man City on a points-per-game basis.

Campbell’s focus is on getting herself right so she can return to the squad under new head coach Gareth Taylor, who has taken over the role on a permanent basis.

Ex-Ireland international Alan Mahon, who had been acting as interim manager, is now Taylor’s assistant.

“I’m progressing well,” Campbell added. “I’m in constant contact with the strength and conditioning coach and the physio on teams, Zoom and FaceTime – there are loads of outlets to keep in contact.

“I’m on track with where I need to be and I’m meeting with the surgeon soon so I’m looking forward to that to see what he thinks of my progress.

“Hopefully, I’ll get back running soon – back on the grass. I’m thankful for the people around me.

“Everyone is really excited and really looking forward to the new season and seeing what Gareth Taylor is about.

I’m itching to be around that, getting coached by him. He’s driven and passionate about the club and he’s going to bring something different to the team in terms of style of play and the way we approach things and I’m intrigued.

“On a personal note, I’d like to get fit and be back around the team, playing as many minutes as I can.

“I don’t want to be known as the person who was always injured. I want people to know more about me as a player. I’m buzzing to get back.”

