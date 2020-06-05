Chelsea crowned champions, Liverpool relegated as English women's top-flight decided on points-per-game basis

CHELSEA HAVE BEEN crowned 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League champions after the season was ended last month amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chelsea have been confirmed as 2019/20 WSL champions. Source: PA

Emma Hayes’ Blues take the title on a points-per-game basis, with Manchester City — home of Ireland duo Megan Campbell and Tyler Toland, having had former Irish international Alan Mahon in interim charge for a period — finishing second and joining Chelsea in qualifying for next season’s Women’s Champions League.

Having won in 2015, 2016/17 and now 2019/20, it’s a third title for the unbeaten side.

The Football Association [FA] board reached the majority decision to decide the season on a basic points-per-game system after the top division and Championship season came to an early halt.

Reigning champions Arsenal — for whom Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn plied their trade though the latter’s exit was confirmed this morning — missed out in third, while there’s disappointment for Galway native Niamh Fahey after her Liverpool side were relegated to the Championship.

The Reds will be replaced in the top-tier by Aston Villa, who also landed the second division title on a points-per-game system.

A statement from the FA reads” “All decisions were made and finalised by the FA board – and were based on the most appropriate sporting outcome for the 2019-20 season.

“The FA board considered and analysed all of the recommendations made to them by the FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship board, which were collated after a full and thorough consultation process with the clubs.”

The final standings.

While Chelsea shared their delight, Liverpool made their frustration at being relegated to the Championship in such circumstances known.

“Liverpool FC is disappointed by today’s decision on how the 2019-20 Women’s Super League season has been concluded, which will see the Reds relegated to the Championship,” a statement from the club reads.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has presented huge, ongoing challenges around the world, the majority far more important than football.

The focus of our women’s team and staff since the beginning of the crisis was to be ready to return to WSL play when it was safe and proper to do so.

“We believe we would have been able to meet all operational requirements but a return to play was deemed impractical. As proud founder members of the WSL, our fans greatly value our position within the league and we hoped for the opportunity to secure our status on the pitch.

“We enjoyed several notable firsts as a women’s team this season – including a first WSL game at Anfield – and we are committed to continuing to grow the women’s game in this country with our fellow teams. We wish all the WSL teams well and look forward to seeing them again soon.”

Kelly Simmons, our director of the women's professional game, has looked to the future as she explained the decision to decide the 2019/20 @BarclaysFAWSL and @FAWC_ tables on a points-per-game basis: — The FA (@FA) June 5, 2020

The resolution of the 2019/20 Women’s FA Cup competition remains under review and will be discussed by the FA women’s board later this month. That campaign was forced to stop at the quarter-final stage.

The FA is working with clubs and stakeholders “to plan for next season and we aim to announce the target start dates for the 2020-21 campaign soon.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the Women’s Bundesliga resumed last weekend.

The full list of Ireland internationals who lined out in the 2019/20 WSL season was as follows:

Arsenal

Katie McCabe

Louise Quinn (she is set to depart)

Manchester City

Megan Campbell

Tyler Toland

Liverpool

Niamh Fahey

West Ham

Leanne Kiernan

Courtney Brosnan

Ruesha Littlejohn

Reading

Grace Moloney

Brighton

Rianna Jarrett

Megan Connolly

Birmingham

Harriet Scott

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!