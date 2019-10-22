This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man City's Champions League victory comes at a cost

Pep Guardiola has another fitness worry after Rodri was forced out of the game against Atalanta.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 9:57 PM
6 minutes ago 654 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4863277
Manchester City midfielder Rodri.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

MAN CITY BEAT Atalanta 5-1 in the Champions League tonight, though the victory was marred somewhat by an injury to one of their key players,

Rodri was forced off during the match, with the Spain international suffering an apparent hamstring injury.

Shortly after Sergio Aguero had scored his second goal of the night from the penalty spot to put City 2-1 ahead, Rodri – playing again in the unfamiliar position of centre-back – missed a defensive header to let Atalanta forward Alejandro Gomez through on goal at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Atletico Madrid man recovered his ground to make a well-judged tackle but instantly raised his hand to gesture for treatment.

Rodri has impressed in holding midfield since becoming City’s record signing in July, slotting into defence over the past week to cover for Pep Guardiola’s centre-back shortage.

John Stones, fit again following a thigh problem, replaced Rodri against Atalanta, when Nicolas Otamendi returned to the bench after a back complaint.

First-choice central defender Aymeric Laporte is still recovering from knee surgery alongside winger Leroy Sane, while City announced earlier on Wednesday that full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has sustained a knee injury of his own and will be assessed over the coming days to determine the extent of the damage.

More to follow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie