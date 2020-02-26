This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man City's Real Madrid win comes at a cost

Aymeric Laporte was forced off with an injury in the first half.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 10:44 PM
1 hour ago 4,269 Views No Comments
Aymeric Laporte walks off injured in Madrid
AYMERIC LAPORTE’S injury woes continued as the Manchester City defender hobbled off midway through the first half of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Laporte, who has missed the majority of the season with a serious knee injury sustained in August, only returned to action on 21 January against Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old suffered a knock in that match, which kept him out until February 19, though he had started in City’s previous two Premier League matches before their trip to Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Laporte lasted just 33 minutes in Madrid, with the centre-back unable to continue after sustaining an injury during a collision with Karim Benzema in City’s area, and Pep Guardiola could now be without the former Athletic Bilbao man for another extended period.

He was replaced by Fernandinho, who has filled in as a defender for much of the campaign.

City face Aston Villa in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, before travelling to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

The42 Team

