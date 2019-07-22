Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from this weekend's GAA action?

THE MOVING ROUND of the Super 8s in Croke Park over the weekend saw Donegal and Kerry play out a thrilling draw, while Mayo, Tyrone and Dublin all sealed wins.

Source: Inpho

In what was a football-only weekend, Mattie Donnelly drove Tyrone to a superb second-half comeback win over Cork.

Mickey Harte’s decision to move the Trillick ace into the full-forward line at half-time proved pivotal as the Red Hand overturned a seven-point deficit to claim their second victory in Group 1. Donnelly dispatched three points and was duly awarded man-of-the-match.

In the second game on Saturday night, Dublin were convincing winners over Roscommon to seal their progression into the last four of the All-Ireland series.

There were huge performances all over the field but Cuala man Con O’Callaghan was awarded the honour after scoring a brace during the victory.

Man of the match Con O'Callaghan reacts to Dublin's victory over Roscommon in the Super 8s! pic.twitter.com/N0SBNs7op8 — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) July 21, 2019

Colm Boyle scooped the individual accolade as Mayo outlasted Meath in a 2-17 to 0-14 win against Meath which leaves them in contention to progress heading into the final round of games.

And the match of the weekend was undoubtedly the 1-20 apiece draw between Kerry and Donegal. Ryan McHugh was deservedly named player of the game after giving one of his greatest displays in the county jersey.

'It's another huge game in two weeks' time and it'll be winner takes all' - Man of the match Ryan McHugh after a massive battle against Kerry. #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/siRejh9SYi — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 21, 2019

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match selections? Let us know.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!