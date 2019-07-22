This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from this weekend's GAA action?

Stars from Donegal, Mayo, Dublin and Tyrone were honoured.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 22 Jul 2019, 10:12 AM
7 minutes ago
THE MOVING ROUND of the Super 8s in Croke Park over the weekend saw Donegal and Kerry play out a thrilling draw, while Mayo, Tyrone and Dublin all sealed wins. 

pjimage (4) Source: Inpho

In what was a football-only weekend, Mattie Donnelly drove Tyrone to a superb second-half comeback win over Cork.

Mickey Harte’s decision to move the Trillick ace into the full-forward line at half-time proved pivotal as the Red Hand overturned a seven-point deficit to claim their second victory in Group 1. Donnelly dispatched three points and was duly awarded man-of-the-match.

In the second game on Saturday night, Dublin were convincing winners over Roscommon to seal their progression into the last four of the All-Ireland series.

There were huge performances all over the field but Cuala man Con O’Callaghan was awarded the honour after scoring a brace during the victory.

Colm Boyle scooped the individual accolade as Mayo outlasted Meath in a 2-17 to 0-14 win against Meath which leaves them in contention to progress heading into the final round of games.

And the match of the weekend was undoubtedly the 1-20 apiece draw between Kerry and Donegal. Ryan McHugh was deservedly named player of the game after giving one of his greatest displays in the county jersey.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match selections? Let us know.

