Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 2 May 2022
Advertisement

Fernandes, Ronaldo and Varane on target as Man United win final home game of the season

Old Trafford bid farewell to Ralf Rangnick after their victory over Brentford.

By Press Association Monday 2 May 2022, 10:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,574 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5753650
Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a penalty for Man United.
Image: PA
Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a penalty for Man United.
Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a penalty for Man United.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED ENJOYED a comfortable 3-0 win against Brentford in their final home match of a miserable season as Old Trafford bid farewell to Ralf Rangnick and some players amid more protests against the Glazer family.

Monday marked a year since the postponement of the Red Devils’ home clash against Liverpool, when fans made their anger at the ownership clear in the wake of the European Super League debacle.

Supporters have protested at each of United’s final three home games and the anti-Glazer sentiment was clear before and during the victory against Brentford at Old Trafford.

This was the first match that Thomas Frank’s Bees had lost with Christian Eriksen in the starting line-up and there were times before and after Bruno Fernandes’ early opener that the Dane threatened to unlock the hosts.

A narrow offside decision denied Cristiano Ronaldo before half-time, but the veteran would get on the scoresheet after converting the spot-kick foolishly given away by Rico Henry.

Raphael Varane hooked home a deflected third as fans gave standing ovations to departing Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata as they were substituted on their final Old Trafford appearances.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

There were renewed chants against the Glazers in the 73rd minute, when a few departed rather than the mass exodus planned ahead of a huge summer in every department at United.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie