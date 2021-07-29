Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 29 July 2021
Advertisement

Man United cancel pre-season game with Preston over suspected Covid cases

United were due to travel to Deepdale at the weekend to continue their preparations for the new season.

By Press Association Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 8:37 PM
27 minutes ago 706 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5509857
The game was scheduled to take place at Deepdale.
Image: PA
The game was scheduled to take place at Deepdale.
The game was scheduled to take place at Deepdale.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE cancelled their pre-season friendly with Preston on Saturday after a number of suspected coronavirus cases in their camp.

United were due to travel to Deepdale at the weekend to continue their preparations for the new season, but routine lateral flow testing on Thursday saw some possible positive cases returned.

Those people are now isolating, pending further PCR tests.

A United statement read: “Maintaining Covid security is a priority for us. Following routine testing of the first-team training group today, we have identified a small number of suspected positive cases. This has led to those people isolating, pending further tests.

“As a precautionary measure based on Covid protocols, we have taken the difficult decision that we will not now be able to play the friendly match against Preston North End this Saturday.

“We regret the disruption to Preston and disappointment caused to fans. Any Manchester United fans who have purchased tickets for the game will be automatically refunded.

“At this stage, we do not expect further disruption around our forthcoming matches, but we will continue to follow Premier League protocols in this regard.”

United are due to close their pre-season programme with a game against Everton at Old Trafford on 7 August.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Rassie’s Vimeo antics and look ahead to the second Lions-Springboks Test.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie