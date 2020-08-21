This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man United captain Maguire 'fully co-operating with the Greek authorities' following arrest reports

The Premier League club are ‘aware of an alleged incident’.

By Press Association Friday 21 Aug 2020, 11:16 AM
Harry Maguire pictured during Manchester United's Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla on Sunday.
Image: Ina Fassbender
Harry Maguire pictured during Manchester United's Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla on Sunday.
Harry Maguire pictured during Manchester United's Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla on Sunday.
Image: Ina Fassbender

MANCHESTER UNITED SAY they are aware of an alleged incident in Greece involving captain Harry Maguire.

The England defender, 27, is reported to have been arrested on the island of Mykonos on Thursday.

The club said in a statement on Friday: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

“At this time we will be making no further comment.”

United players are taking time off after their Europa League exertions earlier this month.

The club were eliminated by Spanish side Sevilla last Sunday.

