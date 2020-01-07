Man City masterclass sees them ease past United at Old Trafford

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea looks dejected after team-mate Andreas Pereira (left) scores an own goal.

MANCHESTER CITY BEAT bitter rivals United 3-1 at Old Trafford in this evening’s EFL Cup semi-final first-leg at Old Trafford.

Efforts from Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva, in addition to an own goal from Andreas Pereira, sealed the win, as City stormed into a comprehensive first-half lead.

Marcus Rashford’s scored a second-half consolation, though City are now strong favourites to advance ahead of the second leg.

