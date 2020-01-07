This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man City masterclass sees them ease past United at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola’s side have one foot in the EFL Cup final following tonight’s win.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 9:53 PM
8 minutes ago 2,477 Views 17 Comments
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea looks dejected after team-mate Andreas Pereira (left) scores an own goal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea looks dejected after team-mate Andreas Pereira (left) scores an own goal.
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea looks dejected after team-mate Andreas Pereira (left) scores an own goal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MANCHESTER CITY BEAT bitter rivals United 3-1 at Old Trafford in this evening’s EFL Cup semi-final first-leg at Old Trafford.

Efforts from Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva, in addition to an own goal from Andreas Pereira, sealed the win, as City stormed into a comprehensive first-half lead.

Marcus Rashford’s scored a second-half consolation, though City are now strong favourites to advance ahead of the second leg.

More to follow

