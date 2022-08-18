Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 19 August 2022
Advertisement

Man United closing in on potential €70 million signing of Real Madrid's Casemiro

The Brazilian could become the club’s fourth summer signing after Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

By Press Association Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 11:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,655 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5844003
Casemiro (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Casemiro (file pic).
Casemiro (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MANCHESTER UNITED are closing in on the big-money signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, the PA news agency understands.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been looking to reinforce their midfield all summer and a deal worth an initial €60 million (£50.7m) is close for the Brazil international.

The fee for Casemiro could rise to €70m (£59.2m) if clauses are met, with a four-year deal plus the option of a further season on the table.

Talk of a medical on Friday appears premature, which means he would not be registered in time for Monday’s clash with rivals Liverpool.

United sit bottom of the Premier League after their 2-1 home defeat to Brighton was compounded by last weekend’s 4-0 humbling at Brentford.

The Old Trafford giants have been working frantically to bolster Ten Hag’s squad, having so far only managed to bring in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Casemiro – a former team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane in Spain – is a five-time Champions League winner with Madrid, who he joined from Sao Paulo in his homeland in 2013.

More irons are in the fire as United look to kickstart their ailing campaign at a time of intense pressure on the Glazer family.

Protests are planned against the owners before and during Monday’s clash with Liverpool and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has publicly declared his interest in buying the club.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie