Thursday 6 January 2022
Man United confirm Ed Woodward's successor

Richard Arnold is set to become chief executive on 1 February.

By Press Association Thursday 6 Jan 2022, 12:18 PM
32 minutes ago 1,509 Views 0 Comments
Manchester United Chief Executive Ed Woodward (left) and Manchester United director Richard Arnold.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Manchester United Chief Executive Ed Woodward (left) and Manchester United director Richard Arnold.
Manchester United Chief Executive Ed Woodward (left) and Manchester United director Richard Arnold.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MANCHESTER UNITED have confirmed Richard Arnold will become chief executive when Ed Woodward leaves the club on 1 February.

The 50-year-old, who joined the club in 2005, announced he was stepping down as executive vice-chairman last April as the European Super League unravelled.

Woodward planned to leave around the turn of the year and United have now confirmed he will depart at the start of February when his responsibilities will transfer across to Arnold.

In the role of group managing director since 2013, Arnold has worked for United since 2007.

“I am honoured to have the chance to serve this great club and its fans,” Arnold said. “I am determined to return that honour in any way I can.”

