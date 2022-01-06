Man United confirm Ed Woodward's successor

MANCHESTER UNITED have confirmed Richard Arnold will become chief executive when Ed Woodward leaves the club on 1 February.

The 50-year-old, who joined the club in 2005, announced he was stepping down as executive vice-chairman last April as the European Super League unravelled.

Woodward planned to leave around the turn of the year and United have now confirmed he will depart at the start of February when his responsibilities will transfer across to Arnold.

In the role of group managing director since 2013, Arnold has worked for United since 2007.

“I am honoured to have the chance to serve this great club and its fans,” Arnold said. “I am determined to return that honour in any way I can.”