Man United end sponsorship deal with Russian airline after invasion of Ukraine

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE ended their sponsorship deal with Aeroflot following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Red Devils have had a partnership with the Russian airline since 2013, and have regularly flown to European matches on the company’s aircrafts.

However, Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine has led United to sever their ties to the company.

A club spokesperson said: “In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights.

“We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected.”

United used charter airline Titan Airways for their Champions League last-16 away leg against Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

The British Government has banned Aeroflot flights to the UK as part of its package of sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

