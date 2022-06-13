Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 13 June 2022
Pre-season friendly confirmed as Ten Hag's first home match as Man United boss

The Old Trafford side will face Rayo Vallecano next month.

By Press Association Monday 13 Jun 2022, 6:22 PM
Man United's new manager Erik Ten Hag.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ERIK TEN HAG’S first home match as Manchester United boss will be a pre-season friendly against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano next month.

The match, to be held at Old Trafford on Sunday 31 July, will provide a final warm-up for Ten Hag’s squad before the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign a week later.

Before then, United will tour Thailand, Australia and Norway as part of their pre-season preparations.

United face Liverpool in Thailand capital Bangkok on July 12 at the Rajamangala Stadium, the first time the two rivals have visited the city since 2013.

The Red Devils then play Melbourne Victory on July 15 and Crystal Palace four days later, both fixtures taking place in Melbourne, before meeting Aston Villa in Perth on July 23 and then Atletico Madrid in Oslo on July 30 – the day before United take on Rayo.

Dutchman Ten Hag, who guided Ajax to a third Eredivisie title this season, has taken over at Old Trafford on a three-year deal after replacing interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

