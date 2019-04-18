'It will be tough for them' - Silva targeting result against off-colour United

EVERTON MANAGER MARCO Silva has warned an out-of-sorts Manchester United they can expect another tough assignment at Goodison Park this weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have lost their last four away matches in all competitions, the latest resulting in their Champions League exit at the hands of Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Toffees, meanwhile, have claimed back-to-back high-profile wins at Goodison Park against Chelsea and Arsenal at home and Silva is targeting three more points against another of the Premier League’s big guns.

“If we are on our best level, it will be tough for them,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

If we can reach the same level we have played in the last three home games, it will be really tough for them.”

United claimed a 2-1 victory over Everton at Old Trafford earlier in the season but Silva believes the Red Devils are a different proposition since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December.

“Different coaches, different formations – they are changing many times their formation,” he explained.

When we played against them at Old Trafford, in that moment we were in a very good moment.

“It’s a different moment of the season but I’m 100% sure it will be tough for us and them.

They can play with six, seven different players in the attack line, all with high quality.

“Strong midfielders also. It’s up to us to do our best and try to win the game.”

Manchester United's performances have suffered a serious dip in recent weeks. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Silva also backed Andre Gomes, on loan from Barcelona, to come back stronger after his three-match ban for stamping on Aleksandar Mitrovic during last weekend’s defeat to Fulham.

“We know Andre,” he added. “He is an honest and fair football player and he enjoys what he is doing here.

In that moment, he didn’t show that. Of course we will miss him. He’s a very, very good player and is helping us.

“He was in a good moment also. But it will be a good opportunity for another to come and show his quality.

“It was not the first time for us with some injuries, even if this season we didn’t have big, big injuries in our squad.”

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: