Alamy Stock Photo Erik ten Hag and his players inspect the pitch ahead of kick-off.
it rains in hell

Uefa insist Man United's clash with Galatasaray will go ahead despite heavy rain

There are concerns about the state of the playing surface after a day’s deluge in Istanbul.
8 minutes ago

UEFA SAY Manchester United’s Champions League match at Galatasaray will go ahead despite heavy rain.

Heavy rain has been falling in the city throughout the day and there are concerns over the state of the pitch at Rams Park.

A statement from Uefa said: “We are closely monitoring the weather forecast and at this time the match will go ahead as scheduled.”

The game is due to kick off at 5.45pm Irish time. 

United go into the match bottom of Group A having lost three of their four games so far in this season’s competition, and without a win away to Galatasaray in their last three visits.

Galatasaray twice came from behind to win 3-2 when the sides met at Old Trafford in October, with Mauro Icardi scoring an 81st-minute winner after United midfielder Casemiro had been sent off.

Press Association
