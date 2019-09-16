This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man United goalkeeper David de Gea signs new deal

‘It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club,’ the star said.

By AFP Monday 16 Sep 2019, 3:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,862 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4811521
David de Gea (file pic).
Image: John Walton
David de Gea (file pic).
David de Gea (file pic).
Image: John Walton

DAVID DE GEA has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, the Premier League club announced on Monday, ending months of speculation over his future.

The Spaniard, 28, who had been linked with a return to Spain with Real Madrid for several seasons, has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal.

“David de Gea has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, keeping him at the club until at least June 2023,” United said on their official website. “There is an option to extend for a further year.”

De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has made 367 appearances for the club.

“It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour,” said the goalkeeper.

Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club. Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together.”

De Gea has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League since arriving at Old Trafford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was delighted the Spaniard had committed his long-term future to the club.

“Over recent years, David has proved himself to be the best in the world and a vital part of our plans as we look to take Manchester United back to where it belongs. David is a fantastic person and his outstanding quality provides the perfect base to our defence”

© AFP 2019 

