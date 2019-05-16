This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pogba features as Man United unveil new treble-inspired home kit

The club’s jersey for next season will pay homage to Alex Ferguson’s 1999 side.

By The42 Team Thursday 16 May 2019, 9:54 AM
3 hours ago 7,287 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4637233

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE unveiled their new home kit for the 2019/20 season, which is inspired by the legendary treble-winning side of 1998/99. 

David de Gea and Paul Pogba, two players whose futures at Old Trafford are in doubt, featured in the unveiling of the new adidas kit. 

Screen Shot 2019-05-16 at 09.50.48 Source: Man United

The kit is released 20 years after Sir Alex Ferguson’s men clinched the treble with a famous 2-1 comeback win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. 

In that game in Barcelona, Teddy Sheringham equalised in the 91st minute before current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner. 

The minutes of those two goals will be displayed on each sleeve of the new United jersey for the forthcoming season.

The dates of United’s three trophy wins that season are displayed on the bottom of the shirt. 

United’s jersey will also feature a new commemorative gold crest with a black background that is similar to a design worn in the 1998/99 campaign. 

The team’s goalkeeper kit features a tiger pattern with a dark purple design, which is also similar to the shirt worn by Peter Schmeichel during the club’s treble-winning season. 

De Gea, who has yet to sign an extension to a contract that expires after next season, featured in the promotional material for the new goalkeeper jersey.

Screen Shot 2019-05-16 at 09.53.19 Source: Man United

The club’s new kits will be worn for the first time in an anniversary game against Bayern Munich on 26 May, which will feature players who participated in the famous 1999 Champions League final in Barcelona, including Solskjaer.

Unfortunately for United, they will be unable to replicate their Champions League run of 20 years ago next season, as the club’s sixth-place finish means they did not qualify for Europe’s top club competition. 

United will have to instead settle for Europa League competition in 2019/20.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie