17-year-old Greenwood praised after first senior Man United goal in victory over Leeds

MANCHESTER UNITED MADE light work of Leeds United 4-0 in the final match of the Perth leg of their pre-season tour today.

Goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial secured an impressive victory over their old rivals at Optus Stadium.

United eased to a 2-0 win over Perth Glory in their first Australian friendly last week, but there was more to admire about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as they dismantled their Championship opponents.

Teenager Greenwood broke the deadlock before Rashford produced a smart turn and finish to double the lead before half-time after some fine work from Paul Pogba, who again performed well despite continued speculation over his future.

The 17-year-old, who made his senior debut in March against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, opened the scoring in Perth as he arrived in the box to slot home an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross.

Greenwood would impress throughout the entire first 45 minutes before being replaced at half-time alongside the entire Red Devils lineup. Having joined United’s academy in 2007, Solskjaer hinted Greenwood’s first senior goal could well be the catalyst of a very successful career at Old Trafford.

“It’s important for strikers to get that goal, even though we always have said and we know that he’s capable of scoring goals, so that first goal is going to be a weight off his shoulders,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“I think his movement and his cleverness, he’s going to be a very good player the young boy. He can play all the front three positions; front four really…he’s a natural footballer.

He’s a natural and you know when he takes a penalty with his right, a penalty with his left, free kicks right, free kicks left, so he’s almost what you’d call 50-50, maybe 51 right, 49 left footed. “

“You see a talented boy there. He’s got every opportunity to make it as a United player. Of course, it’s also going to be about luck, stay clear of injuries, be professional and I’m sure he’s going to grab his chance because he’s got everything there for him.”

Paul Pogba had a good game. Source: AAP/PA Images

With just three Premier League appearances to his name, Solskjaer admitted Greenwood could very quickly figure in United’s plans for the coming season. Asked if the young attacker could possibly start against Chelsea on 11 August, the Red Devils manager suggested he is in with a shot should he continue performing strongly in pre-season.

“He’s got a chance to start that one, definitely,” Solskjaer said. “He’s capable, more than capable and he’ll always be there in around the box creating chances.

“It’s a good possibility if he keeps going as he does. It’s difficult to keep players out that perform well.”

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa. Source: AAP/PA Images

United were without the ill David de Gea and Romelu Lukaku, who is carrying a knock, and made sure of the win when Jones headed in Andreas Pereira’s corner in a second half that yielded 11 changes to the line-up.

Martial buried the fourth from the penalty spot after Liam Cooper had brought down the lively Tahith Chong. United will now head to Singapore for an International Champions Cup meeting with Inter, who have reportedly prepared an offer of £60million plus bonuses to take Lukaku to San Siro.

