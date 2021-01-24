BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 24 January 2021
Fernandes makes the difference as United with thrilling cup tie with Liverpool

It finished 3-2 to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at Old Trafford.

By Press Association Sunday 24 Jan 2021
Bruno Fernandes celebrates his winning goal.
Image: PA
Image: PA

BRUNO FERNANDES’ SUPERB free-kick secured Manchester United an impressive 3-2 FA Cup fourth-rOund victory against rivals Liverpool as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer oversaw his first triumph against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

A week on from a tense goalless Premier League draw at Anfield between the Premier League leaders and reigning champions, an empty Old Trafford hosted a far more entertaining encounter between these old foes.

Mohamed Salah’s fine opener was cancelled out by Mason Greenwood in an entertaining first half which was followed by a similar pulsating second period on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford coolly put United ahead only for Salah to level with his second of the match, setting up a grandstand finish in which star man Fernandes came off the bench to score a super free-kick winner.

A home clash against  West Ham is the reward for the Red Devils, who Solskjaer led to victory against Liverpool at the fifth time of asking – 22 years to the day after scoring the winner against them at the same stage of the competition.

Defeat made this the fifth time in six seasons that the Reds had failed to progress beyond the fourth round of the FA Cup under Klopp, whose poor start to 2021 continued as they lost on enemy territory.

 

Press Association

