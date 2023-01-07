Man United loanee Bailly sent off for horror flying tackle in French Cup

MARSEILLE DEFENDER Eric Bailly was sent off after a horror flying tackle left a French Cup opponent poleaxed on Saturday.

Bailly, 28, who is on loan from Manchester United, was red-carded after just 15 minutes of the tie at fourth division Hyeres when his foot crunched into the chest of Almike N’Diaye.

The stricken Hyeres player was stretchered off before being taken away by an ambulance at the modest 8,000-seater Francis-Turcan stadium in Martigues in southern France.

Despite playing most of the last-64 tie with 10 men, Marseille still had too much firepower for the amateurs and ran out 2-0 winners.

Advertisement

“On the red card, I didn’t see what happened,” said Marseille coach Igor Tudor.

“But the sending off changed everything and we had to push hard to win. It was a typically dangerous French Cup game.

“We’ll see later what the penalty will be for Bailly.”

Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring with a 45th-minute ‘panenka’ penalty. Bamba Dieng added the second in the 71st minute.

On Friday, Paris Saint-Germain rested their biggest stars but still won 3-1 at third-tier Chateauroux.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar not even on the visiting bench, PSG took the lead after 13 minutes with a right-foot shot from Hugo Ekitike.

The home team hit back with a 37th minute goal by Natanael Ntolla.

Carlos Soler put the visitors back in the lead in the 78th minute with another Spaniard, Juan Bernat, scoring the third goal in added time.

– © AFP 2023