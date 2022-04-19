Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 20 April 2022
Man United 'make life easier' for Liverpool, says Salah

The Egypt international had not scored for the Reds from open play since February.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 10:50 PM
1 hour ago 4,145 Views 5 Comments
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MO SALAH conceded playing against Manchester United this season has been “easy” after scoring twice in a 4-0 thrashing of the Red Devils at Anfield on Tuesday which sent Liverpool top of the Premier League.

Salah also scored a hat-trick as Liverpool ran riot to win 5-0 at Old Trafford when the sides last met in October.

“They make our life easier in the midfield and in the back,” said Salah. “They always try to give us the ball in a one-against-one situation so it makes our life much easier.

“When we defend, we had a clean sheet here and a clean sheet there.”

Salah had not scored for Liverpool from open play since February, but clicked back into form with the space offered by United’s disjointed defence to take his tally for the season to 30.

“I scored many goals for this club, it’s going to keep coming,” Salah added. “The most important thing is the team are winning.”

Victory took Liverpool two points ahead of Manchester City, but the English champions can regain top spot when they host Brighton on Wednesday.

AFP

