Alamy Stock Photo Chelsea's Mason Mount.
# new recruit
Man United agree £55million deal for Chelsea's Mason Mount - report
15 minutes ago

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE agreed a deal to sign England midfielder Mason Mount for an initial £55million from Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.

The Red Devils will pay an additional £5m dependent on appearances and success.

The 24-year-old is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with an option for a further year.

Agreeing a deal for Mount helps to bolster the options for United boss Erik ten Hag in a key midfield area.

Mount came through the ranks at Chelsea, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists in 129 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old – a Champions League winner with the Blues in 2021 – has won 36 England caps and started the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

