Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Erik ten Hag (file pic).
Pot Luck
Man United-Newcastle the standout, Liverpool and Arsenal handed tricky ties
Meanwhile, Andrew Moran’s Blackburn have been rewarded for their progress with a trip to big-spending Chelsea.
275
0
13 minutes ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have been paired with Newcastle in the fourth round of the League Cup.

The repeat of last year’s final is the standout tie from this evening’s draw.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Arsenal face away trips to Bournemouth and West Ham respectively.

In addition, after an Andrew Moran-inspired Blackburn beat Cardiff tonight, they have been rewarded with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Mauricio Pochettino’s big-spending Chelsea.

Draw for the English League Cup fourth round made on Wednesday:

Mansfield v Port Vale

Ipswich v Fulham

Manchester United v Newcastle

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Chelsea v Blackburn

West Ham v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Exeter v Middlesbrough

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags