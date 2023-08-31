Man United planning deadline-beating move for Sergio Reguilon

TOTTENHAM’S SERGIO Reguilon is the frontrunner to fill Manchester United’s need for a left-back before the transfer deadline, the PA news agency understands.

Erik ten Hag’s side have gone from too many options in that area to being left light after Luke Shaw’s muscle injury compounded the absence of Tyrell Malacia and recent exits.

Alex Telles last month made a permanent switch to Al-Nassr and Brandon Williams’ loan move to Ipswich was announced the day before Shaw’s extended absence became public.

United have scoured the market for a left-back since then, with Reguilon looking the most likely option to join on loan as Friday’s deadline looms.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move to Old Trafford three years ago and spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid.

Spurs are understood to have given Reguilon permission to travel to Manchester for a medical, with an agreement close. Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella was another option they looked at.

United are hoping to bolster their midfield before the deadline, but a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is understood to be in the balance.

Negotiations continue for the Morocco international – who worked with Ten Hag at Utrecht – as the Red Devils look to bring in the 27-year-old while balancing financial fair play requirements.

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is set to complete his move on Friday after Dean Henderson joined Crystal Palace in a £15million deal rising to a potential £20million.

Advertisement

In terms of departures, academy graduate Teden Mengi has completed a permanent move to Premier League new-boys Luton for an undisclosed fee.

Marc Jurado could make a permanent move back to Spain, while young striker Charlie McNeil should complete a loan switch to Stevenage.

Meanwhile, Celtic new boy Luis Palma claims that he rebuffed Rangers interest to sign for the Parkhead club.

The Honduras winger signed a five-year deal with the Scottish champions this week from Greek club Aris and could make his debut in the Old Firm game at Ibrox on Sunday.

Speaking through an interpreter at Celtic Park, after the Champions League draw saw the Hoops put in the same group as Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid and Lazio, the 23-year-old said: “My agent told me that there was contact from Rangers but when I knew of Celtic’s interest, I wanted to come here and I am happy to be here.

“If I am chosen (for Sunday) I am prepared. It is a great match and I want to participate in it. From what I have heard they are very exciting and close run matches.

“It is a derby and like all derbies you have to win and that is the most important thing.”

Aother of the Hoops’ summer signings, defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, recalled Celtic’s famous 2-1 victory over Barcelona at Parkhead in 2012 and is looking to make “more memories” this season.

Speaking about the Champions League draw, the 23-year-old Sweden international, who signed from IF Elfsborg, said: “The main experience will be playing here at Paradise on European nights.

“I have seen some clips on YouTube and the noise gets really loud.

“I remember Celtic playing Barcelona here and winning 2-1, that is my main memory.

“I was young and I remember Celtic not having a lot of possession but still managing to get a great result so hopefully we can create new memories this year.

“With the fans at our back, the atmosphere that can be created here we have a higher chance of winning and hopefully we can use that that to our advantage and get some points here.

“We will go into every game aiming to win, no matter the opponent. I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Lagerbielke, who has yet to experience victory after a ViaPlay Cup defeat to Kilmarnock and a cinch Premiership draw against St Johnstone, could make his Old Firm debut at Ibrox.

He said: “Celtic is a great club with great expectations.

“It is disappointing when we don’t win. The last two results haven’t been great but we look forward to the game on Sunday.

” I have played a few derbies in my career and in those games you forget what happened before.

“It is just 100% focus on that game.”