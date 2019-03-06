This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Last-gasp Rashford penalty sends Man Utd into last eight at expense of stunned PSG

Man United claimed a dramatic 3-1 victory in Paris.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 10:27 PM
1 hour ago 16,602 Views 89 Comments
https://the42.ie/4527892
Marcus Rashford celebrates the goal that put Manchester United through.
Image: John Walton
Marcus Rashford celebrates the goal that put Manchester United through.
Marcus Rashford celebrates the goal that put Manchester United through.
Image: John Walton

MARCUS RASHFORD SCORED a stoppage-time penalty awarded after a VAR review to give Manchester United a stunning 3-1 win away to Paris Saint-Germain tonight  as they improbably went through to the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals.

A seriously depleted United looked to have given themselves too much to do after losing 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie last month, yet a Romelu Lukaku brace in the first half at the Parc des Princes gave them hope.

Even so, Juan Bernat had netted in between for PSG, and it looked as though they would stumble on until the drama at the death.

Slovenian referee Damir Skomina awarded a spot-kick after reviewing the images when he had been alerted of a possible handball by PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe in the box.

Rashford duly beat Gianluigi Buffon from 12 yards, as United won a European tie after losing the first leg at home for the first time in their history.

Their improbable victory – following Ajax’s similarly stunning turnaround against holders Real Madrid 24 hours earlier – takes them through to the last eight for the first time since 2014.

Their remarkable revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues, with the Norwegian now having overseen nine consecutive away wins, a club record.

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Parc des Princes Ole Gunnar Solskjaier celebrates Manchester United's victory. Source: John Walton

While they celebrate, for PSG this defeat will feel like groundhog day.

For the third year running they fail to make the quarter-finals, after their defeat at the hands of Real Madrid a year ago and their humiliating collapse against Barcelona in 2017.

With what came before, this will feel even more painful for them and their Qatari owners.

Electric at Old Trafford in the first leg, Kylian Mbappe was poor here and Neymar was again missing, watching from the stands as he recovers from injury.

United were missing many more players, with Paul Pogba suspended and nine more sidelined due to fitness problems.

Despite that, they pulled off one of their greatest European results, up there with their 3-2 win at Juventus in the 1999 semi-finals, which came after they fell two goals behind early on.

- Lukaku double -

Solskjaer was on the bench that night, and the Norwegian watched from the sideline here — curiously looking like a substitute with a bib on over his jacket apparently due to a colour clash with PSG’s kit — as his side somehow went in front inside two minutes.

A dreadful back-pass attempt by PSG defender Thilo Kehrer fell into no-man’s land, and Lukaku pounced on the loose ball before rounding Gianluigi Buffon and scoring. Surely PSG were not about to blow it again?

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Parc des Princes Romelu Lukaku celebrates his goal for Man United. Source: John Walton

They did pull themselves together to equalise in the 12th minute, with Dani Alves releasing Mbappe in the box. As the away defence slept, Mbappe’s ball across goal was turned in at the far post by Bernat, the defender scoring his third Champions League goal this season.

Now it looked as though their start to the game would prove to be nothing more than a blip.

The depleted visitors, with Eric Bailly at right-back and Fred, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira all in midfield, were incapable of keeping the ball. However, they were gifted another goal half an hour in.

Not closed down 25 yards out, Rashford tried a shot that was powerful but straight at Buffon.

Yet the veteran Italian, still hoping to win the Champions League for the first time aged 41, spilled the ball, and Lukaku followed in to score. It was a sixth goal in three games for the Belgian.

PSG – so slick in France – were wobbling again at the business end of the Champions League.

Di Maria had a goal ruled out for offside in the 56th minute and Mbappe then managed to fall when clean through late on, with Bernat sending the loose ball against the post.

It still looked as though they would hang on, but then VAR intervened, and Rashford sent United into ecstasy.

© AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (89)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ireland insist Cronin's omission down to 'building squad depth'
    Ireland insist Cronin's omission down to 'building squad depth'
    Ireland U20s captain Hawkshaw misses out as Grand Slam bid continues in Cork
    Carbery to miss France showdown as Leavy and Henshaw remain sidelined
    FOOTBALL
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    Pochettino fined and handed touchline ban over row with referee Mike Dean
    Under-fire Solari apologises to Real Madrid fans following 'painful' loss to Ajax
    IRELAND
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'
    BBC's Brexit coverage of Ireland 'lacking curiosity and depth', former BBC controllers says
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    Cheshire smiles for Black Cats as Sunderland book Wembley final date against Portsmouth
    Fulham match programme aims series of jibes at Liverpool over their treatment of Roy Hodgson

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie