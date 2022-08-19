Manchester United confirm agreement to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of five-time Champions League winner Casmiro.

The 30-year-old midfielder is understood to have agreed a four-year contract at Old Trafford, although the official club statement released this evening stated that the transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.

The deal has been reported to be worth upwards of €70 million for the Brazil international, who has played 63 times for his country and won 17 major honours in his illustrious career.

We are delighted to have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @Casemiro 🇧🇷#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2022

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed this morning that Casemiro was set to depart the Spanish capital and that move now looks set to be completed around the time of United’s crucial Premier League clash with Liverpool on Monday, although he will not be registered in time to play.

“I spoke with him this morning. He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity and I and the club understand that,” said Ancelotti.

“For what Casemiro has done for this club and the person that he is, we have to respect his wishes. Now there are negotiations, nothing is official and he remains a Real Madrid player, but his desire is to leave.”