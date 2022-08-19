Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 19 August 2022
Advertisement

Manchester United confirm agreement to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid

The 30-year-old midfielder is understood to have agreed a four-year contract at Old Trafford.

By David Sneyd Friday 19 Aug 2022, 8:36 PM
1 hour ago 5,107 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5844853
New Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.
Image: Mateusz Porzucek
New Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.
New Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.
Image: Mateusz Porzucek

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of five-time Champions League winner Casmiro.

The 30-year-old midfielder is understood to have agreed a four-year contract at Old Trafford, although the official club statement released this evening stated that the transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.

The deal has been reported to be worth upwards of €70 million for the Brazil international, who has played 63 times for his country and won 17 major honours in his illustrious career.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed this morning that Casemiro was set to depart the Spanish capital and that move now looks set to be completed around the time of United’s crucial Premier League clash with Liverpool on Monday, although he will not be registered in time to play.

“I spoke with him this morning. He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity and I and the club understand that,” said Ancelotti.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“For what Casemiro has done for this club and the person that he is, we have to respect his wishes. Now there are negotiations, nothing is official and he remains a Real Madrid player, but his desire is to leave.”

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie