Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates scoring his side's second goal.

EVERTON BEAT MAN United 4-0 today, as the Red Devils’ top-four hopes suffered a blow.

Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott got the goals for the dominant Toffees.

The result leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men two points off the top four in sixth, ahead of Wednesday’s vital midweek clash with bitter rivals Man City.

More to follow

