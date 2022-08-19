Membership : Access or Sign Up
Martial returns to Man United training ahead of Liverpool clash

By Press Association Friday 19 Aug 2022, 3:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,470 Views 1 Comment
Martial celebrating a pre-season goal.
Image: Sydney Low
Image: Sydney Low

ANTHONY MARTIAL HAS returned to training ahead of Manchester United’s crunch clash with rivals Liverpool on Monday.

The 26-year-old impressed during United’s pre-season tour but missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

United boss Erik ten Hag says Martial is back in training, but Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri are absent.

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino returns after missing Monday’s draw with Crystal Palace as a precaution.

The Brazil international is likely to go straight into the side to replace the suspended Darwin Nunez, who begins a three-match ban for his red card against the Eagles.

Defenders Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay, midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones, forward Diogo Jota and back-up goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher are all still out injured.

Press Association

