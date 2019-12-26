Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 17:30.
Liveblog
“With Paul, it’s too early to demand too much of him,” says Solskjaer of Pogba. “He has worked really hard but we will have to drip-feed him in and gradually play him more and more.”
Hear more from the boss ahead of #MUNNEW — sound 🔛 pic.twitter.com/yKM90lpsCg— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 26, 2019
Team news
For United, Paul Pogba remains on the bench despite his positive introduction during United’s 2-0 defeat to Watford last weekend. Daniel James drops out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI, and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood — James’ neighbour in the United dressing room — starts in his place.
For Newcastle, the Longstaff brothers return while Jonjo Shelvey and Andy Carroll take places on the bench.
Good evening!
HELLO AND WELCOME to live coverage of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Newcastle at Old Trafford.
Gavan Casey here and I’ll be taking you through the action this evening as both of these sides, locked on 25 points apiece in the table, aim to overtake Wolves in seventh, however briefly.
Kick-off is at 17:30, and we’ll get team news sorted in a jiffy.
