Team news

14 mins ago

For United, Paul Pogba remains on the bench despite his positive introduction during United’s 2-0 defeat to Watford last weekend. Daniel James drops out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI, and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood — James’ neighbour in the United dressing room — starts in his place.

For Newcastle, the Longstaff brothers return while Jonjo Shelvey and Andy Carroll take places on the bench.