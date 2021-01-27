Basement Blades shock lacklustre Man United at Old Trafford

SHEFFIELD UNITED PRODUCED the shock of the Premier League season so far as they beat a lethargic Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Goals for Kean Bryan and Oliver Burke in either half, on either side of a headed Harry Maguire equaliser after the hour mark, saw the bottom-placed club emerge with all three points, a result which means United stay second in the table behind Manchester City.

