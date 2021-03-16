BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Advertisement

Manchester United Women to play at Old Trafford for first time

Casey Stoney’s high-flying side are moving from their Leigh Sports Village base for the Women’s Super League clash with West Ham.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 7:52 PM
6 minutes ago 92 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5383657
Man United will host West Ham at the Theatre of Dreams on 27 March.
Image: PA
Man United will host West Ham at the Theatre of Dreams on 27 March.
Man United will host West Ham at the Theatre of Dreams on 27 March.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED WOMEN will play their first ever match at Old Trafford next week.

Casey Stoney’s high-flying side are moving from their Leigh Sports Village base for the Women’s Super League clash with West Ham on 27 March.

The 11.30am kick-off will be a historic moment for United Women as they step out at Old Trafford for the first time, albeit in front of empty stands due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

“Playing at Old Trafford will obviously be a special moment in the history of this team and it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the women’s game which has seen huge growth over the last few years,” United boss Stoney said.

“We of course will miss our fans, they are such an important part of this club and we have felt their amazing support from afar throughout the season.

“We are all eager to get them back in the stands as soon as possible and hope that there will be many more opportunities to play at Old Trafford in the future.”

Old Trafford will host the opener of next year’s Women’s Euros and United chief operating officer Collette Roche said they are “thrilled” to be hosting Stoney’s side there this month.

“The international break this month created a gap in this season’s relentless programme at the stadium and we all agreed that this was the right time to welcome Casey and her squad to Old Trafford,” she said,

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We would have loved for fans to able to be there to witness this moment, but that time will come.

“For now, our preparations are in full swing as we set the stage to host our match with West Ham United next week.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie