Monday 30 August 2021
Man United youngster's injury puts paid to Feyenoord move

The Red Devils have confirmed Amad Diallo will stay with the club to rehabilitate.

By Press Association Monday 30 Aug 2021, 12:01 PM
20 minutes ago 896 Views 0 Comments
Manchester United's Amad Diallo.
Image: PA
Manchester United's Amad Diallo.
Manchester United's Amad Diallo.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED winger Amad Diallo’s proposed loan spell at Feyenoord has been scuppered after the teenager suffered a thigh muscle injury.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international was set to join the Eredivisie side to gain further experience following his move to United from Atalanta ahead of last season.

But the Red Devils have confirmed he will stay with the club to rehabilitate and is set to be ruled out for six weeks.

Amad made eight appearances for United last season, scoring his first goal for the club in the Europa League win over AC Milan at Old Trafford.

