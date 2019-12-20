This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man United's Irish coach admits new signings are required to get Red Devils back where they belong

Kieran McKenna believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are heading in the right direction.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Dec 2019, 9:06 AM
By The42 Team Friday 20 Dec 2019, 9:06 AM
https://the42.ie/4942618
Kieran McKenna (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Kieran McKenna (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

MAN UNITED COACH Kieran McKenna admits that more business is going to be required in the transfer market if the Red Devils are to get back to where they believe they belong.

A rather humbling fall from grace has been endured at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson headed into retirement back in 2013.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have come and gone in a bid to get United back on track, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the latest to be charged with that task.

Slow progress has been made to his point, but the Fermanagh native is among those who believe that positive steps are being taken in the right direction.

The plan is to speed up that process by splashing the cash once more, with there an acceptance at the Theatre of Dreams that further recruits are needed in order to recapture former glories.

First-team coach McKenna told MUTV in a reflection of 2019 and look ahead to 2020, with the January transfer window about to swing open: “Yeah, there have been some highs and some of the performances have been really top end.

There have been some games and some nights which will go in the history of the top performances and occasions for the club.

“There have also been games where we have been disappointed as a team, where we have not quite hit the level.

“But, I think all in all people in the club can see the direction the club want to go in, the squad want to go in.

We have to push now to be more consistent to hit the level we are capable of on a more regular basis.

“We know we are going to have to grow the squad and develop it.

“We are going to have to bring in players who can help it over the next few years, but the direction and feeling of everyone at the club is that we are all fighting and pushing in the right direction.

“We want to get Manchester United to where it belongs.”

United are back in contention for a top-four finish this season, while progress has also been made to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and last 32 of the Europa League.

