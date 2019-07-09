This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man United's Lindelof wanted by a 'great European club'

The 24-year-old’s agent reportedly talked to Barca officials at the unveiling of Frenkie de Jong.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 12:48 PM
54 minutes ago 3,695 Views
https://the42.ie/4716944
Victor Lindelof (file pic).
Victor Lindelof (file pic).
Victor Lindelof (file pic).

VICTOR LINDELOF IS a target for a “great European club” but will only be able to leave Old Trafford if Manchester United let him, the Sweden international’s agent has said. 

Lindelof has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer with the Catalan club reportededly eyeing him as an option at centre-back if they miss out on Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt.

And with De Ligt now looking set to join Juventus ahead of next season, Barca could open talks with the Red Devils. 

Although Lindelof’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, has not mentioned the La Liga side by name, he revealed there is interest in the defender.

“Lindelof is on the radar of a great European club, but leaving United depends on the English club,” Centinkaya told Mundo Deportivo.

The 42-year-old is also the agent of Frenkie de Jong, and reportedly spoke to Barca officials about the situation of Lindelof when he traveled to Catalunya for the Netherlands midfielder’s presentation at Camp Nou.

But Lindelof has appeared focused on performing for Man Utd next season.

The former Benfica man last month spoke about the squad’s mindset going into pre-season preparations.

Well there’s a lot of excitement of course, because we haven’t seen each other for a long time,” he told MUTV.

“It’s always nice to see all the players and you know everyone is just excited to get started again, to work hard and get ready for the season.”

The Red Devils are set for a tricky start to the Premier League season with a game against Chelsea at Old Trafford on the opening day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be looking to make a statement in that fixture and Lindelof also highlighted the importance of the introduction of a winter break in the English top flight when looking ahead to 2019-20. 

“I think it’s good actually,” the Swede added.

I think, if you look at the other countries, they always have a winter break and I think it’s important for the mind and the body as well to get a little bit of rest so you can keep going and work hard throughout the season.

“So yeah, I’m all for it. I know in England we’ve always played a lot during the winter while others have rested a little bit, so I think it’s going to be good. I think people will enjoy it.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

