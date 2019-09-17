This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Van de Donk breaks United's hearts with 89th-minute winner for Arsenal

Irish internationals Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn were both involved as the Gunners left it late.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 10:43 AM
10 minutes ago 337 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4812508

manchester-united-women-v-arsenal-women-barclays-fa-womens-super-league-leigh-valley-sports-park Arsenal players celebrate after Danielle van de Donk's winning goal against Manchester United. Source: Anthony Devlin

MANCHESTER UNITED WERE denied their first point in the FA Women’s Super League in dramatic circumstances last night at home to Arsenal.

Newly-promoted United looked set to earn a scoreless draw against the defending champions until Danielle van de Donk struck in the 89th minute.

Van de Donk, who came off the bench with 20 minutes remaining, scored the game’s only goal just moments after fellow Dutch international Vivianne Miedema hit the post as the Gunners laid siege to the United goal.

Clever play in the box from Van de Donk created space for Kim Little, whose shot was deflected into Van de Donk’s path by Millie Turner’s block. The substitute fired home the rebound to secure the three points for the visitors.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe played all 90 minutes for Arsenal at left-back, with international team-mate Louise Quinn introduced as a late substitute.

After the opening two rounds of fixtures in the 2019-20 season, Joe Montemurro’s side join Everton and Manchester City at the top of the table on maximum points.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie