Van de Donk breaks United's hearts with 89th-minute winner for Arsenal

MANCHESTER UNITED WERE denied their first point in the FA Women’s Super League in dramatic circumstances last night at home to Arsenal.

Newly-promoted United looked set to earn a scoreless draw against the defending champions until Danielle van de Donk struck in the 89th minute.

Van de Donk, who came off the bench with 20 minutes remaining, scored the game’s only goal just moments after fellow Dutch international Vivianne Miedema hit the post as the Gunners laid siege to the United goal.

Clever play in the box from Van de Donk created space for Kim Little, whose shot was deflected into Van de Donk’s path by Millie Turner’s block. The substitute fired home the rebound to secure the three points for the visitors.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe played all 90 minutes for Arsenal at left-back, with international team-mate Louise Quinn introduced as a late substitute.

After the opening two rounds of fixtures in the 2019-20 season, Joe Montemurro’s side join Everton and Manchester City at the top of the table on maximum points.

