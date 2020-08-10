Man Utd need extra-time penalty from Fernandes to edge past Copenhagen

MANCHESTER UNITED NEEDED extra-time to overcome FC Copenhagen 1-0 in the Europa League quarter-final in Cologne.

A spot kick from Bruno Fernandes in the 95th minute proved the difference between the sides.

Mason Greenwood and Fernandes both hit the post for United in the second half but the 2017 winners waited until the first-half of extra-time to find a breakthrough against a team appearing in its first European quarter-final.

United will take on either Sevilla or Wolves at the weekend for a place in the final on 21 August.

More to follow…

