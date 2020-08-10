This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man Utd need extra-time penalty from Fernandes to edge past Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side advanced to the Europa League semi-finals.

By AFP Monday 10 Aug 2020, 10:38 PM
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores from a penalty kick.
Image: Wolfgang Rattay
Image: Wolfgang Rattay

MANCHESTER UNITED NEEDED extra-time to overcome FC Copenhagen 1-0 in the Europa League quarter-final in Cologne.

A spot kick from Bruno Fernandes in the 95th minute proved the difference between the sides.

Mason Greenwood and Fernandes both hit the post for United in the second half but the 2017 winners waited until the first-half of extra-time to find a breakthrough against a team appearing in its first European quarter-final.

United will take on either Sevilla or Wolves at the weekend for a place in the final on 21 August. 

More to follow…

