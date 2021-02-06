BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 6 February 2021
Advertisement

Calvert-Lewin stuns United with last second equaliser in 3-3 thriller

Bruno Fernandes scored a first-half screamer for United.

By Press Association Saturday 6 Feb 2021, 10:10 PM
15 minutes ago 3,958 Views 21 Comments
https://the42.ie/5347533
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his side's third goal.
Image: PA
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his side's third goal.
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his side's third goal.
Image: PA

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN stunned Manchester United in stoppage time as the striker secured Everton a hard-fought 3-3 draw at Old Trafford.

Just days on from the 9-0 annihilation on nine-man Southampton, the Red Devils looked set to celebrate another Old Trafford victory.

Scott McTominay had set Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on course for victory, having recovered from Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez cancelling out first-half efforts from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes.

But United’s soft underbelly from set-pieces was exposed in stoppage time, with Lucas Digne’s free-kick flicked on by Michael Keane and Calvert-Lewin directing home for Everton.

The hosts will be wondering how they conspired to throw away victory here, especially having gone into half-time two goals up thanks to Cavani’s fine header and Fernandes’ moment of magic.

Everton were level within seven minutes of the second half getting under way as Doucoure turned home before Rodriguez rifled home the leveller, only for McTominay to head home Luke Shaw’s free-kick.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Yet in stoppage time, Calvert-Lewin was there to pounce, sealing a memorable point at an empty Old Trafford.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie