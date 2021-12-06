Man Utd to face Gerrard's Villa in FA Cup third round

FORMER LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN Steven Gerrard will take his Aston Villa side to Old Trafford for a FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City drew lower league opposition on Monday.
Villa beat United away 1-0 earlier this season under former boss Dean Smith prior to his sacking which paved the way for Gerrard to return to the Premier League.
National League side Chesterfield will travel to European champions Chelsea. Liverpool host Shrewsbury, while City travel to League Two Swindon.
Holders Leicester were paired at home to Watford in one of two other all-Premier League ties along with Leeds’ trip to West Ham.
The ties will be played from January 7-10.
Draw in full:
- Boreham Wood/St Albans v AFC Wimbledon
- Yeovil v Bournemouth
- Stoke v Leyton Orient
- Swansea v Southampton
- Chelsea v Chesterfield
- Liverpool v Shrewsbury
- Cardiff v Preston
- Coventry v Derby
- Burnley v Huddersfield
- West Brom v Brighton
- Kidderminster v Reading
- Leicester v Watford
- Mansfield v Middlesbrough
- Hartlepool v Blackpool
- Hull v Everton
- Bristol City v Fulham
- Tottenham v Morecambe
- Millwall v Crystal Palace
- Port Vale v Brentford
- Swindon v Manchester City
- Wigan v Blackburn
- Luton v Harrogate
- Birmingham v Plymouth
- Manchester United v Aston Villa
- Wolves v Sheffield United
- Newcastle v Cambridge
- Barnsley v Ipswich/Barrow
- Peterborough v Bristol Rovers
- West Ham v Leeds
- QPR v Rotherham
- Charlton v Norwich
- Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
