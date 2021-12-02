Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 2 December 2021
Advertisement

Managing Spurs is Antonio Conte's 'biggest challenge'

The Italian was left chastened by an embarrassing Europa Conference League defeat.

By AFP Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 10:56 AM
24 minutes ago 211 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5617904
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ANTONIO CONTE says getting troubled Tottenham back on track will be the biggest challenge of his glittering managerial career.

Conte has quickly realised the size of the task he faces to revive Tottenham after a difficult first four weeks in charge.

The Italian was left chastened by an embarrassing Europa Conference League defeat to Slovenian minnows NS Mura last week.

And Conte, a title winner with Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan, conceded before Thursday’s Premier League game against Brentford that he will have to work overtime to turn the tide in north London.

“Biggest challenge, yes. But as I said in Mura, I’m not scared about this,” he said.

“I have a lot of enthusiasm. When I arrive here, I enjoy the situation. I enjoy to work with the players, I enjoy to speak with the club, I enjoy to create a good base.

“Now the most important thing is this – to create a good base and then to build something important.

“We need a bit of time but I’m sure we can improve a lot and give satisfaction to our fans.

“This is a big challenge for the club. This is a big challenge for the players. For everybody.”

When Conte won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017, Tottenham finished second under Mauricio Pochettino.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Conte believes Tottenham are paying the price for not overhauling Pochettino’s squad earlier.

“The club, in the last years, has been slipping,” he said. “If I compare Tottenham to when I was in Chelsea, Tottenham was very competitive, a really strong team.

“And I think that to lose important players or someone became old and then to have a change of generation, I think Tottenham now is paying a bit of this.

“Now we have to create, to start again. To think that we have to create a solid base and then to build.

“Because if we don’t have a solid base, it’s impossible to build something important.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie