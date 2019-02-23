Wow. How did this Crusaders star get this freakish offload away?

MAGIC.

WE’RE STILL asking ourselves how Manasa Mataele did this.

😲 Incredible offload from Manasa Mataele. An early contender for offload of the day 🏆@crusadersrugby are in charge against @Hurricanesrugby. They lead 24-0 at half-time in Christchurch.



Second-half coming soon on @SkySports Action. #CRUvHUR

The 22-year-old Fijian produced the most sumptuous of offloads in the Crusaders’ impressive 38-22 victory over the Hurricanes earlier.

Mataela somehow flicked up this other-worldly pass to Richie Mo’unga, who darted to touch for the Crusaders’ second try with 23 minutes on the clock.

Ridiculous stuff.

