Manchester City first team will cover coaches to Wembley for supporters

City fans will make the trip to London for next month’s FA Cup final and Vincent Kompany and his team-mates are laying on free travel for supporters.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 8:26 PM
1 hour ago 3,632 Views 6 Comments
Manchester City fans
MANCHESTER CITY’S PLAYERS will fund coach travel for supporters attending next month’s FA Cup final against Watford. 

Each member of the City first-team squad will fund a bus, making 26 in total, subject to demand. 

“The support from our fans throughout the season has been nothing short of incredible,” City captain Vincent Kompany told his club’s official website. 

Travelling to so many games in league and cup competitions, both home and away, is not easy to do and is something that every player in our squad values and appreciates.” 

City were knocked out of the Champions League on away goals by Tottenham on Wednesday when a dramatic tie ended 4-4 on aggregate at the Etihad Stadium. 

Pep Guardiola’s team remain in contention for an unprecedented domestic treble, as they continue to march on blow-for-blow with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League after lifting the EFL Cup thanks to a penalty shoot-out triumph over Chelsea February. 

Those exertions mean the Watford game will be City’s fifth trip to Wembley this season, with supporters having criticised both high ticket prices and limited public transport provision back to Manchester from London following kick-offs in the late afternoon.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur File Photo City crash out of Europe after their late goal against Tottenham was ruled out. Source: Mike Egerton

“Although last night’s result [against Tottenham] was not the one that we had hoped for, it was very special to hear our fans in full voice for 90 minutes backing the team,” Kompany added. 

We still have so much to fight for this season and this is our way of saying thank you to them for being with us every step of the way.” 

The club were denied a place in the Champions League quarter-final after a late goal was ruled out thanks to VAR.

Guardiola’s side had been on course for a quadruple, competing on all fronts before last night’s result.

City are second in the Premier League title race, trailing of Jurgen Klopp’s side by two points but have a game in hand.

