This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

City players to decide new captain, says Guardiola

The Sky Blues boss was speaking after Wednesday’s 4-1 win over West Ham.

By AFP Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 8:01 PM
51 minutes ago 1,751 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4729002
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and former club captain, Vincent Kompany.
Image: Martin Rickett
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and former club captain, Vincent Kompany.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and former club captain, Vincent Kompany.
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER CITY BOSS Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday that he will let his players decide who will captain the Premier League champions next season following the departure of long-time skipper Vincent Kompany.

The captain’s armband is up for grabs at City after Kompany left at the end of last season after 11 years in Manchester to take up a player-coach role at Anderlecht, the club at which the 33-year-old started his career.

“We will choose the team captain. We will wait until everyone is back and they will choose their captain,” said Guardiola.

David Silva led City on Wednesday as they came from behind to beat West Ham United 4-1 in a friendly in the Chinese city of Nanjing.

England international Raheem Sterling, who enjoyed his best season last year for club and country, scored a brace in the second half as West Ham’s defence went AWOL.

West Ham took the lead with a Mark Noble penalty before City levelled through Silva, then Lukas Nmecha scored from the spot to give Guardiola’s side the half-time lead.

Manchester City v Watford - FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium David Silva captained Manchester City on Wednesday. Source: Nigel French

“We were lucky to go 2-1 in front,” said Guardiola, bemoaning the sticky conditions in Nanjing and City’s late arrival in China following a two-day delay because of a paperwork issue related to their flight.

Guardiola fielded a mixture of first-team regulars and youngsters with Kevin De Bruyne, who missed most of last season injured, a second-half substitute.

He was joined after the break by German winger Leroy Sane, who has been linked with a big-money move to Bayern Munich.

Spanish international midfielder Rodri, who joined City earlier this month on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid, made his debut.

The 23-year-old officially became a City player a day after the La Liga club revealed the €70 million release clause in his contract had been triggered.

City’s arrival in China for the Premier League Asia Trophy was twice put back because of an “administrative issue” – likely to have infuriated a perfectionist like Guardiola.

But if it bothered the English champions it did not show, Sterling sealing a handsome City win with composed finishes on the hour and then again soon after.

In the other match in the exhibition tournament, the scale of the task facing new head coach Steve Bruce was laid bare as Newcastle United were thrashed 4-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bruce, whose appointment was confirmed just hours before kick-off, will jet over to take charge of Newcastle’s next friendly, against West Ham, in Shanghai on Saturday.

It was only a low-key friendly, but the heavy defeat to Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves was more evidence that Newcastle are likely to be battling relegation this season.

City face Wolves in the final, also on Saturday in Shanghai.

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie