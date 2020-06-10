This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Man City to learn fate on European ban in July

The club have appealed a two-season ban from European competition for Financial Fair Play breaches.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 5:09 PM
A view of Manchester City's Ethiad Stadium.
Image: Martin Rickett
A view of Manchester City's Ethiad Stadium.
A view of Manchester City's Ethiad Stadium.
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER CITY WILL learn whether their appeal against a two-season ban from European competition has been successful “during the first half of July”, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Wednesday.

City were banned by Uefa and handed a €30 million fine for allegedly overstating sponsorship revenue to hide that they had not complied with financial fair play (FFP) rules between 2012 and 2016.

The reigning English champions have steadfastly refuted Uefa’s allegations.

A three-day hearing on the case was held via videoconference due to coronavirus restrictions.

“The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance,” CAS said in a statement.

“At the end of the hearing, both parties expressed their satisfaction with respect to the conduct of the procedure.”

The verdict should be known before the end of the delayed Premier League season, which is due to restart on 17 June.

City have a 12-point lead over fifth-placed Manchester United and seem certain to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League on the field.

However, if they are excluded, whoever finishes fifth will take their place in the Champions League. Just six points separate United from Crystal Palace in 11th.

No matter the outcome of the appeal, City will be able to complete their campaign in the 2019/20 Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s men won 2-1 at Real Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 tie before the competition was halted by Covid-19.

Uefa are planning to complete this season’s European competitions in August.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

